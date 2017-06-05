NOORPUR THAL-A meeting of Noorpur Thal Welfare Association (NPTWA) was held here to find solution to shortage of drinking water in different areas, especially in Mohallah Dhup Sari, Hajianwala and Dak Bangla of the city.

The meeting was presided over by NPTWA president Raja Irfan Qasim. The participants regretted that residents of the city have been deprived of clean drinking water since long. They said they find it difficult to carry out their routine works due to shortage of water. They appealed to the authorities concerned to address their problem as soon as possible. The participants also suggested ways to overcome the shortage of water.

OFFICE-BEARERS FELICITATED: Office-bearers of Noorpur Thal Press Club congratulated newly-elected Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Nawaz Raza, General Secretary Sohail Afzal and other office-bearers. They expressed their optimism that the new office-bearers would play an effective role for the freedom of media and promoting democratic norms.

CHARGE ASSUMED: Deputy District Officer (DDO) Education Malik Haji Abdur Rehman Saggu assumed the charge of his office here on Friday. He has been promoted to BPS-16 and posted as HC in the DDO office.

No leniency for encroachers pledged

KHANEWAL-A PML-N leader said that action against encroachments is across the board as different agencies wrote to government officers against the encroachers.

They wrote to RPO Multan, the Khanewal DPO, DCO and chairman that these encroachments are security concerns and the encroachers are challenging the writ of the government. MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan said, "We offer a better place for carts of fruit, vegetables and other goods. A member of the house Haider Khan is trying to steal the tax of his building, but we will not let him do so he have to pay the tax."

According to him, Revenue Department has done wrong to mention that the building was out of the boundaries of the Khanewal Municipal Committee. He urged District Press Club President Syed Hammad Hussain to help improve infrastructure of the city.

KMC Chairman arranged an Iftar dinner for journalists, councillors and for the people belonging to different sections of the society.