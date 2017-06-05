ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in London, causing the loss of precious lives which also left many others injured.

“The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and people of the UK in this sad moment,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House. The Foreign Office also condemned the act of terrorism in London and expressed solidarity with the United Kingdom and its people.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan was deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific act of terrorism in London in which, seven people were killed and dozens sustained injuries.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan strongly condemn the terrorist attack and sympathise with the people and the government of the United Kingdom,” he said. Zakaria added: “Our heart goes out to the victims and their families. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families at the loss of their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. We stand in solidarity with them in their hour of grief.”The spokesperson said that terrorism was a global menace and hence a common challenge that needed to be tackled through collective effort and cooperation.