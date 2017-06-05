Japan has praised Pakistan's role in eliminating terrorism from the country.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest with focus on regional security.

The Ambassador also expressed his Government’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

He lauded the efforts and sacrifices made by our nation and armed forced in order to eliminate this cause from the country.

The COAS thanked the ambassador and expressed hope that Japan will continue to play a positive role towards peace and stability in the region.