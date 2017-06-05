Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif took pragmatic measures to deal with confronting challenges.

In her felicitation message to the prime minister over completion of four years of his government, the Minister said, “Nawaz Sharif has the honor of being third time elected Prime Minister of the country.”

The minister said, “Historic census process was completed after nineteen years in the country under visionary leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif.”

She said, “The prime minister gave first internal security policy of country's history due to which back of terrorists has also been broken.”

“A successful Karachi operation was carried out which resulted in significant reduction in terror related incidents. Now peace has been restored in Balochistan as well,” she added.

Marriyum said, “Record enhancement has been witnessed in energy production and load shedding is also reduced to the significant extent in the country as a result of effective strategy of the government.”

She said, “The credit of marvelous development in the infrastructure, economic, health, and education sectors also goes to the Prime Minister.”

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a great gift to nation by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. All the ongoing developmental projects in the country will be completed in the upcoming year,” said the minister.