HAFIZABAD-Despite scorching hot weather, most of the private schools have not announced summer vacation in violation of the government instructions.

According to the parents of students, most of the private schools were forcing them to deposit three month fee in lumpsum by violating the government directive. They have called upon the authorities to take stern action against the managements of such schools and order for immediate closure of the schools to save the students from hot weather-related diseases.

TEACHERS PROTEST: The teachers protested and called upon the government to upgrade their services from July 1, 2017 as was promised by the government.

Muttahida Mahaz Asataza Chairman Riaz Ahmad Tarar and Secretary General Shabbir Ahmam staged demonstration against deferring their longstanding demand. They said that if their demand was not fulfilled they would be constrained to stage sit-in demonstration in front of Punjab Assembly after Eid to press for the acceptance of their demand.

GOVT URGES TRADERS TO CUT PROFIT: Punjab Minister Waheeda Hameeduddin has called upon the traders to decrease their profit particularly on fruit and vegetables to provide relief for the people in Ramazan.

The minister visited the Ramazan Bazaar here and enquired from the consumers regarding the provision of essential commodities at subsidised rates. She said that the pro-people provincial government headed by Shahbaz Sharif has provided historic Ramazan package of Rs9 billion and provided wheat flour and sugar at subsidised rates.

She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration and directed it to ensure the sale of fruit vegetables, beef and mutton not only at decreased rates but also ensure their quality.

Acting DC AD Warraich told her that sufficient quantity of wheat flour in 10 kgs and 20kg sacks and sugar is being provided to the consumers at subsidised rates. Moreover, 17 essential commodities are being sold at subsidised rates at agriculture fair price shop in the Ramazan Bazaar. He also told her that Ramazan bazaars are functioning smoothly at Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian and Sukheke Mandi.