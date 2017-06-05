GUJRANWALA-The Christian community staged a protest in front of commissioner's office against their religious leaders for selling a church property illegally.

The protesters chanted slogans and alleged that Father Haroon Maseeh and Dilnawaz Maseeh sold out the property of Presbyterian Church on Sialkot Road at cheap prices. They demanded cancellation of the deed of church property and action against the accused. After being assured of stern action by the officials, they dispersed peacefully.

YOUTH SHOT INJURED

ON RESISTANCE

A youth was shot at and injured on resisting by robbers in Butranwali area here the other day.

According to police, Khalid was on the way to a bank to deposit Rs300,000. Near Butranwali, two armed men intercepted him and snatched the money. They also shot Khalid and left him with critical injuries on resistance. Rescue 1122 shifted him to hospital while Aroop police launched investigation.

21 outlaws held in police ops

KASUr: Police claimed to have held 21 outlaws with a huge quantity of drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown here the other day.

According to a police spokesman, a vigorous crackdown was launched on outlaws of different categories during which the police arrested six drug-peddlers with 110 litres of liquor and 1.5kg of hashish. Similarly, the police arrested nine outlaws and recovered eight pistols and one pump-action gun from their possession. The police also raided a gambling den and arrested three gamblers while three proclaimed offenders were held in a separate operation.–