KASUR-The Kot Radha Kishan Municipal Committee (MC) chairman staged a protest at Kot Canal Bridge for cancellation of a 'fake case,' registered against him allegedly by PML-N MPA Anees Qureshi.

MC chairman Khalid Bhatti said that he had stopped labourers, constructing road in Mohallah Chowki on the MPA Qureshi's grant as he had no right to launch development work in the area. "It angered the MPA and he got a case registered against me on fake charges," Bhatti alleged. He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to cancel the MPA party membership and order the officials concerned for withdrawing of fake case against him.

It is to be noted that the MC chairman, along with supporters, staged a protest for the entire the day but no political figure, and official of the district administration contacted him for resolution of his complaints.

On the other hand, MPA Qureshi termed the allegations against him baseless.

BROTHERS INJURED

Two brothers were shot at and injured over a petty issue in suburban village Mudke. The brothers - Rehmat Ali and Salamat Ali - argued with Rana Nazir and accomplices at which the latter opened fire on the former, leaving them with critical injuries. They were shifted to hospital. Kot Radha Kishan police are investigating.