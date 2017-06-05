A strong protest demonstration was held against death of a young girl in a road accident here on Monday.

Police said that an over speeding dumper crushed to death an eight-year old girl while crossing road near Guddu Police Station in Kashmore.

The dumper driver fled the scene of the accident and the body was of the girl was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Large number of people including family, relatives of the girls and local people held protest demonstration against the incident and demanded to arrest the dumper driver.

The police impounded the dumper and after registering a case against the driver at large have started raids for his arrest.