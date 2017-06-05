LAHORE: Islami Tehrik Pakistan General Secretary Allama Arif Wahidi has said religious parties may form an electoral alliance to contest the next general elections, said.

He expressed views while talking to the media on Sunday. He said leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and other religious parties are being contacted to form an alliance. He said the new alliance could be formed on the pattern of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA) to save religious vote bank from getting divided.

He reminded that the religious parties had got success in elections of 2002 and formed government in the then North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa). Wahidi said MMA was inactive but not out completely. The new alliance could be an expanded form of MMA and could also include the parties which were not members of the MMA.