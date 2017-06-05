Father of slain Mashal Khan, stated that he is satisfied with recently issued Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

The JIT report stated that Mashal’s murder was pre-planned.

While addressing a press conference, Muhammad Iqbal said the report proved that my son was innocent.

While mentioning about murderers of his son, he said that killers are powerful while he is a poor man.

“I cannot fight with these people hence appeal from provincial and federal government to support us,” he said.

He also appealed authorities to shift case from Mardan court to Islamabad.

“Due to security reasons in the city, I appeal government to shift the case to Islamabad,” he said.

He further stated that due to security reasons, my daughters have not gone to their college since murder of Mashal.

While discussing about his son, Muhammad Iqbal said he sent Mashal for higher education but instead of a degree, his dead body was handed over to me.

On April 13, a mob beat Mashal to death at his university campus after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

A group of about 10 students shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack on fellow student Mashal Khan, who was stripped naked and beaten with planks until his skull caved in as other students looked on, video obtained by Reuters showed.

"After severe torture that led his death, the charged students then wanted to burn his body," said Shinwari.