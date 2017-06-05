HAFIZABAD: The Muttahida Mahaz Asataza (MMA) flayed bribe demands of the officials at the District Accounts Office for arranging teachers' salaries and payment of their arrears.

Addressing a press conference here, MMA district chairman Riaz Ahmed Tarar called on the authorities concerned to take notice of the corruption which, he alleged, being carried out under the patronage of District Accounts Officer Hanif Bhutta. He demanded his immediate transfer. The officials, even grade-IV employees are living beyond their means and owning luxury vehicles which, he alleged, is clear proof of their corruption. He said that if the officer is not transferred, teachers of the district would be constrained to stage a sit-in in front of the accounts office.

Meanwhile, Headmasters Association president Fiaz Ahmed Warraich submitted an application to the DC regarding the alleged corruption of the officer and his subordinates. However, no action has been taken against him so far.

17 held from fake butter factory

SADIQABAD: Police and the Health Department officials arrested 17 persons during a raid on a fake butter manufacturing factory near Khan Bela here the other day. According to District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Basharat Makhdoom, the officials disposed of 1.8 tonnes of spurious butter recovered from the factory. The accused used to sell the butter in different areas of Sadiqabad, the CEO said.

Allottees flay delay in shops' completion

TOBA TEK SINGH: Fruit and Vegetables Commission Agents Association (FVCAA) decided not to deposit last instalment against the allotment of shops in under-construction new fruit and vegetable market on Chichawatni Road.

FVCAA Vice President Iftikhar Ahmad said that commission agents had deposited more than Rs44 million to the market committee against allotment of 37 shops in the market and out of four instalment which they had to pay, they had so far deposited three instalments. However, the new market which was to be completed by January this year had not so far been completed even after the passage of four extra months, he said.



He added that the contractor was using substandard material so after an inquiry his work was stopped which was later restarted on the report of committee which was also represented by the FVCAA. But it was again stopped due to unknown reason, he noted. He said the allottees will now pay their last instalment when the new market completed.

When contacted, Market Committee Chairman Rana Abdul Qayyum claimed that work was stopped due to the use of substandard material however now Deputy Commissioner Muazzam Iqbal has ordered to restart the construction and to complete it by June 30.