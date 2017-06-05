MUZAFFARGARH-Police claimed to have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its three members including the ringleader.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Awais Ahmed Malik said the gang had been operating in Kot Addu, Alipur, Muzaffargarh, Jatoi, Rangpur and Qasba Gujrat since long.

The police recovered eight motorcycles and Rs400,000 cash which were handed over to the real owners. The DPO said the arrested gangsters were identified as Lal Hussain Gurbar (ringleader) of DG Khan, Darzi and Atta Muhammad of Rajanpur. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have been involved in dozens of burglary and bike-theft incidents in the district.

DPO Malik said search operations have been carrying out under National Action Plan (NAP) and Raddul Fasaad in the district in collaboration with Pakistan Army, Elite Force and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and 200 suspects had been nailed over the past four weeks. On the occasion, he also ordered the officials concerned to speed up operations against outlaws.