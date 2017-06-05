KHYBER AGENCY - Security forces at Torkham crossing on Sunday suspended Pak-Afghan border for all kind of movement for five hours due to security reasons.

Frontier Corps (FC) officials said that on information that some suspected persons had crossed into Pakistan through the Torkham border and were hiding in containers returned from Afghanistan; the border security forces closed the border for all kind of movement.

The FC troops launched a massive search operation in bordering areas including Bacha Mena, Kabalo Mena and other localities of tehsil Landi Kotal. At 11:00 am, the areas were cleared and cross-border movement was restored for both traffic and pedestrians. According to the officials, no one was detained in the search process.

SECURITY BEEFED UP IN KP

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: In the wake of repeated incidents of terrorism in Afghanistan, Inspector General of Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa directed all regional police officers to declare high alert across the province to avert any untoward incident.

Police sources said that security alert had been issued due to repeated incidents of terrorism in neighbouring Afghanistan. The inspector general of police (IGP) directed regional and district officers to tighten security of all sensitive installations, bazaars, mosques, churches and other vulnerable places.Police have been directed to further strengthen checking process at all entry points leading to Peshawar from tribal areas. Instructions have been issued for deploying heavy contingents of police at all important places to avert possible entry of miscreant elements to Peshawar.

Following the directives regional police officers and district police officer tightened the security at all entry points and frisking suspected persons without national identity cards. Police personnel have also been deputed in Ramazan bazaars to avert any untoward incident in congested localities of the city where people used to visit for iftar shopping.

Police are also stopping vehicles on Motorway interchange to look for suspected persons regarding their residence and ID cards. It is pertinent to mentioned here that Afghan border at Torkham point was also temporarily closed due to information regarding entry of suspected persons. However, after search operation in the border areas, the border was reopened for traffic.