Quetta - Unidentified armed assailants shot dead two Hazara people on Spini Road area here on Sunday.

The gunmen, riding on a motorcycle, managed a good escape after committing the offense.

Police confirmed that deceased - Shakeel Ahmed and his sister - belonged to Hazara community and were gunned down by armed assailants on Spini Road. Both of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The victims were on the way to Hazara Town from Alamdar Road when they came under militant attack. Following the attack, apparently sectarian based, heavy contingent of security forces reached the crime scene and shifted the corpses to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

The Hazara Democratic Party, Wahdatul Muslimeen and Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqha-e-Jafaria have strongly denounced target killing of Hazara community members at Spini Road and criticised government for failing to ensure security of masses’ lives.

They alleged that terrorists had hideouts across the province including Quetta, but no comprehensive crackdown had been launched against them. Resultantly, the Hazara community was being targeted in a planned way.

It is worth-mentioning that Quetta is considered a highly sensitive area pertaining to sectarian-based incidents and the city has witnessed horrifying massacres in the past.

They died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. Police have registered a case and started investigation.