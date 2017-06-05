MUZAFFARABAD:-A woman and her daughter died in a landslide here on Sunday. Police said that a big land mass fell over two women passing by the sliding scene in Kattan area of Neelam valley. Both the woman and her daughter died instantly in the landslide. The bodies were retrieved and shifted to hospital from where they were handed over to heirs.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Jun-2017 here.
Woman, daughter killed in Neelam landslide
