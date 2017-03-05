SAHIWAL - A labourer died and a Chinese engineer sustained injuries after they fell off an under construction tower here at Qadirabad Coal Power Plant on Saturday.

The injured Chinese engineer was admitted to Civil Hospital Sahiwal where his condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police and rescue sources, a group of labourers and Chinese engineers were working at a tower of Qadirabad Coal Power Plant. Suddenly labourer Muhammad Amir, resident of Chak 57-4R and Chinese Engineer Ruan-Heniw, 32, fell down. They sustained multiple injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital Sahiwal where Amir succumbed to his injuries.