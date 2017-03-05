KHANGARH=The Mepco Khangarh SDO is allegedly conducting self-created loadshedding to overcome line losses in the area.

During a survey, residents of the areas said that the business community is faced with a great ordeal as electricity loadshedding from eight to 12 hours is being conducted. They said that despite prolonged loadshedding, the Mepco officials overcharge consumers, merely to hide line losses. They said that the prolonged and unscheduled power cuts were reduced following the Prime Minister’s orders but the SDO has added to the public problems by conducting artificial loadshedding. They said that there are 15,000 electricity consumers in the area who are facing severe problems due to prolonged unwarranted electricity suspension.

When contacted, Khangarh SDO Allah Bachaya did not attend the call.