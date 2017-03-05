CHINIOT:- The CTD arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit and recovered arms and explosives from him. According to CTD spokesperson, acting on a tip-off, an operation was conducted in suburbs of Chiniot city. During the operation, the terrorist of a banned outfit identified as Masood Khan was apprehended with arms and explosives. The terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Mar-2017 here.
Banned outfit terrorist held with arms, explosives
