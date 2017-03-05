Multan - The body of an official of an intelligence agency, who was kidnapped from Multan about two and a half years ago, was found on Old Shujabad Road Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Omar Mubeen Jilani, inspector of an intelligence agency, and the killers threw his body outside Pakistan Television Centre Multan. Police sources said that the dead body had multiple torture marks but the cause of death would be confirmed after autopsy.

The intelligence officer was nephew of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Syed Tasadduq Hussain Jilani and was kidnapped by unidentified persons on June 16, 2014, from Garden Town area.

Police and other law enforcing agencies launched a big operation to recover him and took a number of suspects in custody, but to no avail. Police sources said that Daesh allegedly claimed the responsibility of his killing as the killers wrote on the back of his shirt the word "Daesh" and details of his murder.

Police shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy. Investigations were under way.