GUJRAT-Clinical skills and an up-to-date medical knowledge alone cannot augment a physician’s competence if he lacks empathy while treating patients, one of the country’s top surgeons and CPSP official opined.

“Doctors must provide best care possible to their patients. They need to learn to empathise with patients and abide by their professional obligations while using their clinical skills. It is a matter of great satisfaction that Nawaz Sharif Medical College has achieved marvellous academic excellence in a short span of time,” Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Vice President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, said while addressing the ‘1st Medcon International Conference - World Healthcare Problems and their Indigenous Solutions’ here at Quaid-e-Azam Library Auditorium of Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) here the other day.

He said that Pakistan’s medical colleges are producing doctors who are not only competent enough but also a major source of earning good repute for the country. He urged the doctors to devote themselves fully to the noblest of the professions as part of their collective national duty.

The opening session of the conference was presided over by NSMC Principal Dr Zafar Iqbal Gill. Former principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore Dr Muhammad Shaukat, Principal Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Director GINUM Gujranwala Dr Suhail Murad, and Chairman Scientific Committee Dr Muhammad Atique were among the guests of honour. Dr Shahida Hussain Tarar moderated the proceedings.

Medical experts from all over the world will share their valuable research and experience with their Pakistani counterparts at the conference which will continue for three days.

“Courage, tolerance and determination are what make you a thorough professional. Those associated with higher education institutions are often people with outstanding qualities and regarded as keepers of its bright traditions,” Dr Shaukat said.

Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry said that a good physician always keeps himself abreast of the latest medical research.

Dr Suhail Murad discussed the role of technology in the diagnosis process.

A large number of students and faculty from Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot and Gujranwala Medical College attended the conference. A poster exhibition by NSMC-UoG students on various diseases and surgical instruments was also held on the sidelines of the conference.