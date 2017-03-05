KAMALIA-The government is taking all possible steps to help and facilitate the poor and needy persons living in rural areas, Ushr and Zakat committee chairman Mian Anwarul Haq said.

He was addressing a cheque distribution ceremony here the other day. Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Muhammad Sharif presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Haq pointed out that Zakat funds is a sacred trust and is being distributed in a transparent manner, adding that everyone is treated equally regardless of party affiliation or religion. He stated that all projects launched by the PML-N government have been completed timely which, he termed, the reason behind people’s trust in the party.

New UoJ body elected

NOWSHERA VIRKAN- Union of Journalists Nowshera Virkan elected its executive body for 2017.

According to UoJ source, the new office-bearers include: UoJ President Imran Bukhari, Vice President Mohsin Hassan, General Secretary Mirza Khadim Hussain, Joint Secretary Qasim Zia, Finance Secretary Dr Inamul Haq and Secretary Information Waqar Wahab.

On the occasion, Imran Bukhari pledged to work with mutual consultation of the journalist community to highlight problems of mediamen as well as public. The political and social circles also greeted the new office-bearers of the union, expressing the optimism that the new body would continue working for betterment of the journalist community and residents of Nowshera Virkan.