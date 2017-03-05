In a Twitter message, CM KPK Pervaiz Khattak has sent a message to PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, “Dear #PeshawarZalmi, I am sending a few Zalmis from our cabinet to support you. Good luck to you all.”

Dear #PeshawarZalmi, I am sending a few Zalmis from our cabinet to support you. Good luck to you all. pic.twitter.com/3MmZXyeBIB — Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakCM) March 5, 2017





CM KPK has wished the team good luck. He also informed that a few cabinet members from KPK Government would be attending the match to show their support. He also wore Peshawar Zalmi’s shirt to give a message of positivity and encouragement to the team.

CM KPK and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will not be attending the PSL final in Lahore today.