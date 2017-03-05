ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday refused a PCB invitation with ‘thanks’ for watching final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Imran has received a formal invitation from PCB Chairman, said a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department. Thanking Chairman PCB, Imran showed his unavailability to visit Lahore for watching the final. He expressed his best wishes for the players.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Mar-2017 here.
Imran declines PCB invitation for PSL final
