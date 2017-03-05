ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday refused a PCB invitation with ‘thanks’ for watching final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Imran has received a formal invitation from PCB Chairman, said a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department. Thanking Chairman PCB, Imran showed his unavailability to visit Lahore for watching the final. He expressed his best wishes for the players.