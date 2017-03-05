SIALKOT-A delegation of Small Industrial Estate, Sialkot remonstrated with the Sialkot mayor about various grievances such as encroachments and out-of-order streetlights in the estate.

The delegation consisted of Chairman of Small Industrial Estate Welfare Association Zahid Rafiq Toni, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed and leading exporters Sh Tahir Majeed Kapur and Raja Ather Dar.

On the occasion, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar said that all the problems of the Small Industrial Estate would be solved on priority basis to provide maximum relief for the traders and industrialists.

The mayor said that new boring for tube wells would be conducted soon by spending Rs2.5 million to provide potable water in Small Industrial Estate Sialkot. He also directed the officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation to make the speed bumps on all the roads in the estate to control growing flow of traffic and halting over speeding of the vehicles. He also ordered early removal of all the encroachments.

BUDGET APPROVED: District Council Narowal has approved its Rs200 million tax-free budget for the next six months during a meeting presided over by Chairman Ahmed Iqbal.

Addressing the meeting, Iqbal vowed to introduce the public-private partnership system developing the financial resources of the District Council for initiating the social welfare and human development projects in Narowal district.

RAIDS: Health Department teams raided various hotels, bakeries and restaurants located at Gohadpur, Lorry Adda and Rangpura localities.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ahmed Nasir said that the teams fined four hotels and a sweets shop heavily for the poor sanitary condition.

PLANTATION: As many as 125,000 saplings would be planted in Sialkot district during the tree plantation campaign. Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich inaugurated the campaign in Sialkot district after planting a sapling in Khayaban-I-Iqbal Park Cantt. She announced that 1,000 saplings would be planted in every union council of Sialkot district during the campaign.

Bar-bench co-op for

justice stressed

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sialkot Abdul Qayyum Khan stressed a need for promoting cooperation and liaison between the bar and the bench to ensure early and easy justice.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Daska Bar Association. The DSJ said that both the judiciary and the lawyers’ community should play their pivotal role in ensuring smooth provision of justice and removing all the hurdles from the way.

The judge He also administrated oath to the newly elected office-bearers at Daska. Local ADSJs, civil judges and magistrates also attended the ceremony

DBA President Tahir Rauf Ahmed also stressed efforts to provide better working atmosphere to dispense speedy justice. He said that the pleasant atmosphere was also vital to bring betterment in mutual working between the bar and the bench.