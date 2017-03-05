RAWALPINDI - Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Hunar Dost called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday and discussed with him regional security and matters of mutual interests.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief said that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic relations with Iran. He said that no compromise will be made in relations with Iran. He said that military relations between the two countries will have a positive impact on the regional peace.

The Iranian ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan army’s contribution to regional peace and stability. He also expressed his appreciation for ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad for the elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.