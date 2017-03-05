SIALKOT-A girl, whose alleged dead body, as per the case details, had found in a canal after kidnapping on February 15, 2017, called his family and disclosed that she had not been murdered rather eloped with her paramour and solemnised marriage in Gujranwala.

The contact of the kidnapped and slain young girl with her grieved family has astonished everyone in the family. A dead body had been identified by the family as of the eloped girl. They had found the body from a Daska canal by considering it the body of their daughter allegedly kidnapped by the armed accused.

Mehwish (17) contacted her family in village Ranjhai-Daska by making a phone call and astonished the grieved family saying that she was alive and was living a happy marital life in Gujranwala after doing love marriage with a youth Sumair.

Neither she was kidnapped by any one and nor she was murdered, she told her family. Village Ranjhai-Daska based trader Akram Butt had lodged an FIR (No.54/2017) at Daska Saddar police station under section 365-B, alleging that some unknown car riders had forcibly kidnapped her when she was doing a morning walk in the village along with her other family members on Feb 08,2017.

On Feb 15, the local people had found a dead body from Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (B.R.B) Canal Daska near Bambaanwala here. The family had “recognised” the dead body as that of Mehwish. The family had buried it in graveyard in village Ranjhai-Daska on Feb 15.

Later, the family also held Quran Khawani and Fateha in shape of Qul and Rasm-e-Daswaan for the eternal peace of the departed soul. They also laid the floral wreaths on her grave.

According to the family, she made it clear that she was alive. She said that neither anyone kidnapped her nor killed her.

The family averted to give any comment regarding the recognisation of the body, just saying that the body they had buried was that of another young girl.

Daska police said that she will be produced before a local magisterial court on March 07, 2017 for getting her statement recorded about her love marriage in a case.

REMANDED: In Pasrur, a court sent accused Shabir Ahmed Cheema to Sialkot district jail on two-week long judicial remand in a famous case of torturing his wife brutally , cutting her head hair and marrying his small daughter (13 years old) forcibly to a 40 years old man , which had already conducted his two marriages.

Phalora police today produced the accused before the local magisterial court, which sent the accused to Sialkot district jail on two-week long judicial remand.

Inspector Tahir Majeed Khan (SHO Phalora police station) told that the police had arrested the Chawinda based accused Shabir Ahmed Cheema in a case (No.57/2017) lodged at Phalora police station against the accused under sections 337-V, 341 and 500 by his wife Nasreen Bibi.

FIR revealed that accused Shabir Ahmed Cheema brutally tortured physically his wife Nasreen Bibi and their small children, cut the head hairs of his wife Nasreen and shunt them out her and children from the house on March 01,2017.

FIR added that the main reason behind this nasty episode was the victim Nasreen Bibi’s support to her small daughter K , who was forcibly married to a 40 years old man five years ago at her age of 13 years only. The old man had already done his two marriages, who often used to torture her brutally due to which she had submitted a suit before a local family court for dissolution of her marriage with the old man.