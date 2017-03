LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi forgot his cell phone in plane, while returning from Dubai to Lahore.

The moment Najam Sethi realized that he had misplaced his phone, he directed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials to trace it down.

PSL officials made a call on the cell phone, a passenger attended it handed it over to PCB officials. The mobile phone was given back to Najam Sethi shortly.