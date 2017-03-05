Punjab Government all set to host final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore today. Quetta Gladiators will be playing against Peshawar Zalmi, in the final.

Pakistan Cricket Board has sent invitations to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, all Governors, Chief Ministers and former cricketing legends to watch the match.

Punjab Government has completed all necessary administrative and security measures for the event.

All necessary arrangements have been made by LESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Lahore, till Monday morning.

Special shuttle bus service shuttle will pick cricket fans free of charge from different nominated points to Gaddafi Stadium at 1 pm today.