KASUR-The overt sale of dead chicken and low quality roti across the district is mocking the steps taken by the Punjab Food Authority to ensure sale of quality food products.

During a survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that sale of dead chicken is overtly being carried out across the district. They said that residents are falling victim to different diseases due to consumption of dead meat. “besides its sale at chicken sale points, dead chicken is also supplied to barbeque shops,” they added. They alleged that sale is being carried out with the connivance of officials.

On the other hand, citizens complained about the sale of low quality roti and naan in the district. They said that there is no check on the sale of roti and naan as the vendors are selling low quality breads on the rates much higher than the prices fixed by the government. “Due to apathy of the administration, tandoor vendors are fearlessly carrying out the malpractice, especially in Basti Qadirabad, Khara Road, Shehbaz Road, Rukanpura and Kot Halim Khan localities,” citizens said, adding they are making double profit by fleecing poor people.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to take notice of the situation and take stern action against those involved playing with health of the poor people.

Police nab 19 outlaws

during combing op

The police claimed to have arrested 19 outlaws including two drug-peddlers and three suspects during a search operation conducted under National Action Plan (NAP) here.

According to police, a team of the B-Division Police headed by the SHO conducted a search operation under NAP. During operation, the police searched 60 houses while 125 persons were interrogated. The police arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs40,000 and nine cellphones from them. The police also arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 0.5kg of hashish and a huge quantity of liquor from them. Similarly, three suspects were also held during the search. The police registered cases against them and started investigation.