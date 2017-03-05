BAHAWALPUR-The government has allocated Rs3 billion for construction of sewerage, roads, gas pipelines and development projects of the education and health sectors in Bahawalpur division.

Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner Saqib Zafar said while chairing a meeting held to review pace of work on development projects here the other day.

He informed that Rs1 billion has been allocated for Bahawalpur district, Rs800 million for Bahawalnagar and Rs1.2 billion for Rahim Yar Khan district. He said that development schemes to the tune of Rs100 million and Rs50 million will be completed respectively in each constituency of the national and provincial assembly members under the package. He also directed the officials to accelerate pace of work on development projects to ensure its timely completion.