GUJRANWALA-The government has released funds to the tune of Rs4.26 billion for 1,471 projects being executed under Prime Minister Development Programme across Gujranwala division.

Gujranwala Division Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif stated while addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of the division through video-link here on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that Rs200 million has been allocated for each NA constituency of which Rs100 million would be spent on the recommendations of MNA concerned and the other Rs100 million would be spent through the two MPAs elected from the respective constituency.

He explained that in district Gujranwala, a total 254 schemes will be completed at a cost of Rs1,400 million, in Gujrat 187 schemes will be completed with Rs650 million, 121 schemes in Hafizabad district to cost Rs366 million, 317 schemes in Narowal with Rs450 million, 193 projects in Mandi Bahauddin with Rs450 million while 399 schemes to be completed in Sialkot district with a sum of Rs950 million.

The commissioner directed all the DCs to maintain close liaison with parliamentarians and quality and early completion of these schemes should also be ensured.

first budget

The district council has approved budget of Rs544.9 million for the current financial year at the first budget meeting here the other day. The meeting was held at the Corporation Hall which was presided over by Deputy Mayor Rana Maqsood. Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram presented the budget in the house.

On the occasion, the chairmen from the opposition benches including Yahya Butt and others protested against increase in the tax on parking and bus stands. They condemned the DC decision and tore the budget copies in protest. The opposition members urged the house to withdraw the decision in the public interest.