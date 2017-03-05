PESHAWAR - A prominent senior lawyer and leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Muhammad Jan Gigyani was gunned down in tehsil Shabqadar, district Charsadda on Saturday morning.

According to police, Gigyani along with three other people was on his way to the tehsil courts from his home in his car when unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle opened fire at him in Hajizai area.

The advocate along with another person sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Peshawar, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The killers who were riding motorcycles managed to escape after committing the crime. Following the incident, police rushed to the site and carried out a search operation. However, no arrest was made.

Gigyani was not only a member of Shabqadar Bar Association but also a senior leader of Aftab Sherpao-led secular QWP in district Charsadda.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. The funeral was attended by a large number of people.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the killing. Spokesman Asad Mansoor said the group will continue such attacks.

Shabqadar is near Mohmand tribal region and located in Charsadda district where suicide bombers killed eight people near a court complex last week.

Man injured in Hangu blast

Staff Reporter adds: A man sustained injuries when explosives went off near bypass sports ground in district Hangu Saturday evening.

Police said that planted by unknown miscreants at fields, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near by-pass sports ground resulting in injuries to Shah Jehan Khan s/o Nehar Ali, resident of Gunjan village.

According to the bomb disposal squad, at least five kg explosives were used in the bomb. The injured person was referred to Peshawar after receiving multiple injuries in the blast, police said.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. A case against unknown miscreants was registered at City police station.