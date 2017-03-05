MARDAN - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department has arrested several people for allegedly smuggling different kinds of artifacts to other countries from various parts of the province, sources said.

They further informed that on the directives of Secretary Archaeology Mohammad Tariq Khan, Director General Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad and Project Director Farhad Ali Khawar raided different sites of archaeology located in Swabi, Charsadda, Buner and other district of the province and arrested several people who were busy in illegal excavation of the sites.

Sources told that the archaeology department had arrested members of allegedly artefact-smuggling gang. They further added that this illegal practice continues in the province from the last several years.

Sources added that an international organised group is involved in these activities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Several influential people of the province and the country are involved in the smuggling of artifacts to foreign countries.

“Cases were registered against the arrested people under archaeology act,” sources added.