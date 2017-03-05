ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed seasoned bureaucrat Shoaib Mir as new Chief Secretary Balochistan.

According to notification issued on Saturday, Shoaib Mir, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who was serving as Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan under the Commerce Division, was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further order. The post of Chief Secretary Balochistan became vacant with the retirement of Chief Secretary Saif Ullah Chatta on March 2.

Shoaib Mir served on different senior positions, including Additional Secretary of Establishment Division, Climate Change, Inter Provincial Coordination and Additional Secretary Law and Human Right, in both federal and provincial governments.

On the other hand, the services of five officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), including Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, Asif Ijaz Shiekh, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Agha Muhmmad Asif and Mazhar Khan Kakakhail have been given under the Punjab government. Earlier, these officers were given acting charge of grade-20.

On the direction of Prime Minister, the federal government issued the notifications and took back the acting charge of grade-20 from them.

The Central Selection Board had recommended their promotion cases to grade-20 but the Premier did not approve their promotions and referred back their cases to CSB.

PROGRESS OF ALL FEDERATING

UNITS MY VISION: PM

APP adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday said his government’s vision of transforming the country into a truly developed state was based on progress and development of all federating units.

In a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri at PM House, the prime minister said all parts and provinces had equitable rights over the country’s resources.

“It is our duty to ensure fair distribution amongst all the provinces including Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Gilgit Baltistan,” he said.

The prime minister said he was personally monitoring pace of the ongoing projects and schemes in Balochistan. “My government is pursuing the agenda of progress and development across the country,” he emphasised.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that Gwadar Port alone had the potential to change the lives of the people of Balochistan and the region. The major development initiatives of the government would empower the people of Balochistan to fully realise their potential in all spheres of life, he added.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister on progress made on various developmental projects and welfare initiatives undertaken by the provincial government.

He said development and welfare projects were being executed with renewed spirits and energies after the improved security situation in the province.

Thanking the prime minister for prioritising development schemes in Balochistan, the chief minister said old deprivations of the people were aptly being addressed through the federal government’s major initiatives in the province.