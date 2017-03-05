MULTAN-A comprehensive mechanism is being evolved to end corruption from examination system while steps are also being taken to conduct annual examinations in December.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Ali Raza Gilani disclosed during a visit to Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan ob Saturday. He said that the educationists are being consulted to reform education system. He said that modern technologies including information technology are being utilised to offer maximum relief to students, adding that the system of Multan Board is upgraded. He said that examination centres are being monitored strictly with the help of special vigilance teams while security of these centres has also been made foolproof. He asked the officials of Multan Board to work hard with utmost transparency, adding that the government would extend all-out financial support to them.

He declared that new steps are being taken to make the paper checking and marking system transparent. He added that final tracking system would facilitate the students to review entire process starting from roll number allotment to re-checking online. He declared that the boards would be given funds in the current budget for their development projects while vacant posts would also be filled soon.

He said that the workers are the assets to Multan board and their legitimate demands would be fulfilled. He announced one bonus for the workers on demand of employees union. He directed the board authorities to send him cost estimate for the development projects so that funds could be arranged. He asked the board heads to take steps for cutting down the budget deficit.

Earlier, while briefing the minister, Board Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi said that 20 years old record of board has been computerised while the automation of the remaining record would also be done by the end of ongoing year. He added that old rules and regulations are being amended in view of needs of current era and a new system was being developed to issue degrees along with transcripts to the students. He said that the board badly needed secrecy hall, marking hall, cluster centres, event hall, store, admin block and parking area.

Later on, the minister laid foundation stone of secrecy complex besides inaugurating video conference hall. The project will cost Rs450 million.