Quetta - The Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) foiled a terror bid by seizing huge cache of arms and ammunition from terrorists’ camps in Kahan and Dera Murad Jamali.

According to ISPR, the Balochistan FC took action in the area of Kahan under Operation Raddul Fasaad. During search, a huge cache of arms and explosives, including machine guns, rounds and hand grenades, were taken into custody.

In Sherani area of Dera Murad Jamali, 18 mines, 2,000-kg explosive material and 10 detonators were also recovered from terrorists’ compound. However, no arrest has been reported. Moreover, the police apprehended 12 suspects in various parts of Quetta.