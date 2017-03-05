SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): A gang of dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments, electronics and other valuables worth Rs5.2 million from the house of trader Basharat Ali in village Lohara, Zafarwal tehsil. The seven bandits stormed into the house, held all the family members including women and children at gunpoint and looted the house. They made off with Rs1.2 million in cash gold ornaments of 80 tolas worth Rs4 million, cellphones and other valuables. They continued looting for two consecutive hours.

The affected family told newsmen that they had timely informed the Lessar Kalan police about the incident by making repeated calls on Rescue 15, but the police reached the spot with inordinate delay of two hours. The trader was stated to be a close relative of MNA Suraya Asghar.

Meanwhile, two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched a motorcycle, gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones worth Rs0.3 million at gunpoint from trader Javaid Iqbal Butt and his wife during a dacoity incident near village Baddokey Cheema.

In Pasrur city, some unknown thieves took away Wapda’s main electrical cable worth Rs.0.3 million from an under construction house located in front of the XEN Gepco Pasrur. In Hajipura-Sambrial City, two unknown armed dacoits looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables worth Rs.0.3 million from trader Latif during a dacoity incident in his godown.

1 dies, Chinese hurts at power plant

SAHIWAL - A labourer died and a Chinese engineer sustained injuries after they fell off an under construction tower here at Qadirabad Coal Power Plant on Saturday. The injured Chinese engineer was admitted to Civil Hospital Sahiwal where his condition is stated to be stable. According to the police and rescue sources, a group of labourers and Chinese engineers were working at a tower of Qadirabad Coal Power Plant. Suddenly labourer Muhammad Amir, resident of Chak 57-4R and Chinese Engineer Ruan-Heniw, 32, fell down. They sustained multiple injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital Sahiwal where Amir succumbed to his injuries.