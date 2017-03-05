SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has miserably failed to arrest 300 human traffickers and 40 notorious ones named in FIA’s Red Book across Gujranwala Division.

They belong to Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala. Their early arrest has become a big challenge for the FIA besides leaving a big question mark on the performance of the FIA in this regard.

When contacted, the senior officials concerned were reluctant to give any comment about the FIA failure. However, FIA Gujranwala Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the FIA Gujranwala was the biggest circle across Pakistan. Even then, it suffers shortage of the officials and other staff due to which it was facing multiple difficulties in arresting the notorious accused, he added.

He said that there were hundreds of inquiries lying pending with FIA Gujranwala Circle due to staff shortage. He admitted that the FIA remained unable to arrest the 300 human traffickers and 40 notorious POs named in FIA’s Red Book. He said that most of the accused had fled abroad due to which the FIA remained unable to arrest them.

He however said that the FIA has further tightened its circles around the human traffickers here.

On the other side, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested 10 notorious human traffickers from Gujranwala Division during crackdown.

The FIA teams raided and arrested the accused including Majid, Riaz, Ansar, Muazzam, Kashif and Zulfiqar. It also seized a big quantity of fake official documents, medical certificates, passports, embossing machines and fake diplomatic documents.

The would send people abroad especially Turkey, Greece, Iran and European Countries illegally by extorting big amounts from them after showing them the gold dreams of their lucid future abroad.

Likewise, Excise and Taxation Department has tightened its noose around chronic defaulters and issued final recovering notices to around 10,000 defaulters in Gujranwala Division. The court has also issued arrest warrants to ensure early clearance of their prolonged pending arrears within two weeks otherwise, their properties would be attached and auctioned.

According to officials, the E&T Department has already established 100 recovery teams in Gujranwala Division for recovering more than Rs2 billion in shape of property, professional and other taxes in the fiscal year 2016-17.