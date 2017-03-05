MIRPUR (AJK)-The Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) has planned the establishment of a production house, school of heritage and tourism and distance learning centre in the near future, VC Dr Habibur Rehman said.

In a conversation with this correspondent here the other day, the VC informed that the Continuous Professional Development Centre has also been established in the university where professionals are being welcomed to get enrolled.

Underling educational services of the institutions, Dr Rehman revealed that the university has produced 4,236 graduates, 405 MS/MPhil scholars and its first-ever PhD in the field of biotechnology. He said that university is committed to providing quality higher education to students and effective measures have been taken in this regard. “We have developed methods to evaluate quality of the degree programs and enforced measurable standards, so that quality may be ascertained,” he said, adding a quality enhancement cell has been working in the university and all stakeholders have been involved in the evaluation process. He informed that the university faculty consists of 61 PhDs, 164 M Phils and 88 MA/MSc degree holders, adding majority of the MS/MPhil faculty members have been enrolled for PhD and the Masters’ Degree holders for the MS/ MPhil degree programs. “We have been providing opportunities to our faculty members and other staff to participate in national and international trainings,” the VC said, many of the faculty members and staffers have attended training workshops at national and international level.