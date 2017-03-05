In a Twitter message, DG ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor has tweeted a message for the PSL final match and the foreign players,

“#PSLFinal; Welcome to foreign players / guests. Good luck to playing teams. Sports promote peace! ????????Pakistan Zindabad.”

#PSLFinal;

Welcome to foreign players / guests.

Good luck to playing teams.

Sports promote peace!

????????Pakistan Zindabad. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 5, 2017





He has welcomed the foreign players and called them guests of Pakistan. He further said sports will promote peace and wished good luck to the teams playing in the PSL final. In the end he has raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

Few days ago COAS and CM Punjab had a meeting and the Chief of Army staff had assured of having fool proof security plan. Earlier there were reports of foreign players refusing to play a match in Pakistan due to security issues, but today a number of foreign players have reached Lahore for the final.