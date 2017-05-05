Seventeen members of a single family were injured in a road mishap.

According to details, the driver of a speeding vehicle lost control of his vehicle and crashed it on to a tree at Multan Road.

Women and children were amongst the children. The wounded persons were returning home after dropping their relatives at the airport.

Rescue teams reached the scene and retrieved the wounded persons from the debris after cutting the body of the vehicle.

The injured persons were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.