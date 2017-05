Chief Justice of Pakistan orders IG Sindh to present report on UmerKot case.

CJP takes notice of Umer Kot incident where Zaid Talpur misbehaved and mistreated police men.

He has asked IG Sindh to present a report within 5 days.

Police had arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Hassan Talpur, son of Nawab Zaid Talpur, and co-accused after both father and son abused their power by barging into the Kunri police station in Umerkot and insulted the Station House Officer.