QUETTA - Quetta-based Iranian Consul General Mohammad Rafiei on Thursday said the volume of trade between Pakistan and Iran can’t touch $5 billion until peace in border areas is ensured.

Addressing a press conference at the consulate general of Iran in Quetta, Mohammad Rafiei hoped the culprits who had killed 10 Iranian security personnel in an ambush would be punished.

Rafiei said attacks on Iranian border security personnel at Pak-Iran border would not provide environment conducive to trade volume to the desired heights between the two countries.

The consul general said 10 Iranian security men were martyred and one got missing in Mirjaveh had grieved the whole Iran. He added Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Islamabad following public pressure after the Mirjaveh incident and met with civil-military leadership of Pakistan.

Mohammad Rafiei asserted hotline and a security committee had already been established, while the Pakistani authorities had given the assurance that miscreants in the border area would be dealt with iron hands.

The militant group, Jaish al-Adl, which had claimed responsibility for the attack would be brought to justice, the consul general asserted.

He went on to say that the 20th joint border meeting was held at Chabahar Port in which they had declared Chabahar and Gwadar as sister ports. He added visa policy and future course of action with Pakistan would soon be announced for meeting the settled target of trade volume.

Responding to a query, the Iranian consul general said Iran regarded Pakistan as the best friend and a key Islamic country. He added Iran was desirous of developing the whole Balochistan and wanted a complete and durable peace here. He also rejected Iran’s contacts with Taliban as baseless.