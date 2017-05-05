CHAMAN: Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire on Pakistan side at Chaman killing 3 and injuring several others and the firing also affected FC Balochistan troops deployed on census duty, it has been said by the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chaman Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar.

Earlier Inter-Services Public Relations had said 1 person had been killed while 18 were injured, including 4 FC personnel.

According to sources, “The unprovoked firing by the Afghan forces, using both light and heavy arms, began at 4 am.”

As soon as the firing started, large contingents of Frontier Corps and Levies reached the area. With Pakistan responding timely the Afghan forces backed off.

A number of people have been injured which include 6 children, 2 women and 9 men.

During the unprovoked firing a mortar shell fell on a house in a village close to Chaman border. Residents of the house were taken to the hospital and two of them were referred to Quetta as they were critically injured.

The doctors and paramedics at Bolan Medical Complex are on emergency alert, while staff was called in Quetta Civil Hospital.

There was a lack of ambulances in Chaman, and it is expected that the casualties are likely to increase in the villages situated near the border.