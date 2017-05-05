ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza on Thursday said that delimitation of the existing constituencies would be done after completion of the sixth national census.

He stated this while addressing officers of the Election Commission’s regional office Peshawar, said a statement issued by the commission here today.

The CEC said that the Commission is taking the next general election as a major challenge and added that all-out efforts are underway to ensure their fairness and transparency. The CEC said that special tailor-made training programmes have been devised for the officers and the staff who would be deputed on the election duty.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would establish a special monitoring wing to monitor election process in the country while regional election commissioner would be assigned special role in the monitoring cell.

He was briefing media persons in Peshawar. ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The CEC said that soon they will start training for the electoral staff in the Federal Election Academy to build their capacity for 2018 general elections. He said that the election commission staff was performing their duties in an efficient manner and due to burden of work it was direly needed to increase their salaries.

He said that recently the election commissions have completed geographical information system survey of all polling stations while those areas where women are less than men in voter lists would be compiled soon. Justice Raza said that the population census in the country was underway after which the election commission also has some responsibilities to perform.

He maintained that the result management system has been implemented and after practical usage of the system in 2017 the staff will also use it in general elections 2018. He said that all the provincial and district offices of election commission would be further improved to facilitate the staff. Special heavy duty vehicles would be provided to the officers, he added.

He said that soon district voter education committees would be made functional at agency and district levels.

The CEC urged all the district and division police officers to cooperate with election staff and officers of the election commission.