SUKKUR:- A tractor trolley driver succumbed to his injuries he received after his vehicle was hit by a Karachi-bound train, Shalimar Express on Thursday. The accident took place in Khairpur between Setharja and Ranipur, where the train was en route to Karachi from Lahore. Subsequently, the train engine was damaged, while the tractor driver got critically injured. He succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

The train engine was changed and it was sent to its destination, Karachi.–INP

The Railway authorities were investigating into the accident.

On May 3, four bogies of a train caught fire while parked at the Harbanspura station, with one completely destroyed while three were partially burnt. Rescue teams reached the site on time and were able to douse the fire.

In March, at least two people were killed and 10 injured when Karachi-bound passenger train Shalimar Express collided with an oil tanker leading to a huge explosion.