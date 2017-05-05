ISLAMABAD:- German Special Representative for Pakistan-Afghanistan Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser has acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability. The visiting dignitary stated this during her meeting with Chief of Army Staff General QamarJaved Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi on Thursday. According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues with particular emphasis on Pak-Afg Border management, were discussed during the meeting.–Staff Reporter