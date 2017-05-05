“Pakistan to strengthen forces on Iran borders Pakistan has accepted for the first time to change the arrangement of its forces on borders with Iran and deploy a senior military officer in the region,” said Iranian Sistan-Balochistan governor general.

Today, on his return to Pakistan Ali Owsat Hashemi commented on the achievements made during a visit to Pakistan by a high-ranking political and military delegation led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Iranian team called on Pakistan's government to promote security on its border areas as done by Iran, he said, noting that Islamabad was also urged to review the arrangement of its forces in a bid to block the way for terrorists to carry out operations. The visiting Iranian delegation protested to the status quo on the border areas, urging measures should be taken to prevent the recurrence of terrorist incidents like what has happened in Iran's Mirjaveh region last week claiming lives of a number of the Iranian border guards, Hashemi said.

At least nine Iranian border guards were killed by terrorists in Mirjaveh region, in southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan on April 26, while patrolling at the zero border point. The terrorists fled to Pakistan’s territories after killing the Iranian border guards in an ambush. The visit to Pakistan by Foreign Minister Zarif and his entourage took place after the deadly incident and aimed at reviewing border security issues with the Pakistani senior officials, the Mirjaveh terrorist attack in particular. Following the Mirjaveh tragic incident, President Hassan Rouhani urged Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a letter to take urgent and serious measures for securing borders and bring terrorist elements to justice. During the Iranian delegation's visit, Hashemi said, “We had six serious working meetings with the Pakistani officials.