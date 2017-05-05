Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday demanded Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair to relinquish his powers for allegedly soliciting votes from peopled.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader lambasted the governor for violating the constitutional laws and ethics by speaking in support of a political party.

“The governor should be neutral,” Shah remarked while demanding the incumbent provincial governor to tender his resignation.

“It is sheer violation of constitutional laws and morality, if Lahore’s ongoing projects and development appeal him, he should go there and join a ministry,” he added.