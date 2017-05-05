ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday proposed to confirm six additional judges of the Lahore High Court, while turned down confirmation of another judge for a permanent posting.

The six additional judges whose names have been confirmed for permanent appointments included Justice Shahid Mubeen, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Muhammad Sajjid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar whereas the name of additional judge Justice Erum Sajad Gul was rejected.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar presided over the JCP meeting held at the Supreme Court principal seat.

TERENCE J SIGAMONY